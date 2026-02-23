Mama Mania! bring ABBA music to town

By Quincy Thompson

What’s better than a Sunday afternoon filled with platform shoes, sparkling costumes, and some of the most recognizable pop songs ever written? At 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will come alive with the music of one of the most iconic pop groups in history when Mamma Mania!, New York City’s premier ABBA tribute band, takes the stage.

ABBA’s story began in 1972, when the Swedish quartet first formed and quickly rose to international fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with “Waterloo.” Over the decades, their infectious melodies, rich harmonies, and unmistakable sound have produced global hits including “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Fernando,” and “The Winner Takes It All.” More than 50 years later, ABBA’s music continues to transcend generations, filling dance floors, theaters, and even Broadway stages around the world.

You can hear all of your ABBA favorites at the NPAC on Sunday, March 15. Photos submitted

Their songs have sold hundreds of millions of records, inspired the smash-hit musical and film franchise Mamma Mia!, and remain staples of pop culture. The music is joyful, nostalgic, and timeless, and that’s exactly what audiences can expect on the afternoon of Sunday, March 15.

Mamma Mania! recreates the energy, harmonies, and glittering stage presence that made ABBA a global sensation. With authentic costumes, tight musicianship, and engaging choreography, the show is more than a concert, it’s a full celebration of an era defined by fun and feel-good music.

“This is exactly the kind of show that makes a Sunday at the Niswonger special,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “ABBA’s music has been bringing people together since the early 1970s. It’s upbeat, it’s nostalgic, and it’s music that spans generations. We love hosting shows where families can come together, sing along, and simply have a great time.”

Presented by Roger and Kay Okuley, this performance continues the Niswonger’s tradition of bringing high-quality national touring entertainment to Van Wert. Sunday afternoon performances have become a favorite for many patrons, offering a relaxed, enjoyable outing that still leaves time for dinner afterward.

Whether you grew up listening to ABBA on vinyl, discovered them through the Mamma Mia! movies, or simply love timeless pop music, this is your chance to experience the magic live on stage.

Grab your friends, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready to say, “Thank You for the Music,” because when it comes to a Sunday afternoon at the Niswonger, you can dance, you can jive, and you’ll have the time of your life.

Tickets are available and can be purchased online at VANWERTLIVE.COM or by calling the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at 419.238.6722. For more information about this performance and the full Van Wert LIVE lineup head to VANWERTLIVE.COM.