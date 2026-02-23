Mitchell Gene Beech

Mitchell Gene Beech, 60, passed away at Stillwater Hospice Home Southwest of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sunday morning, February 22, 2026.

He was born on November 20, 1965, in Van Wert to Harold Duane Beech, who preceded him in death, and Betty (Myers) Beech.

Mitchell Beech

Other family survivors include his son; Mace (Elise) Beech of Fort Wayne; his significant other, Margaret Williams of Scott; two grandchildren, Miles and Ivory Beech of Fort Wayne; two brothers, Merritt Beech and Mark (Tracy) Beech both of Scott; two bonus children, Patrick Nusbaum (Jessica Grey) of Findlay, and Nicholas (Hailey) Nusbaum of Malinta; another granddaughter, Charlotte Nusbaum, and his special pet cat, Vincent Van Gogh Kitty Beech, aka “Vinny”

In addition to his father, Mitch was preceded in death by one brother, Matthew Duane Beech.

Mitch drove truck for many years for Haviland Drainage Products in Haviland.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, February 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert. Interment will take place at later date at Scott Cemetery in Scott.

Preferred memorials: the Stillwater Hospice Home Southwest in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Expression of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.