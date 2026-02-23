Real estate transfers 2/17-2/20/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between February 17-20, 2026.

Joseph L. Warnecke, Sherry R. Warnecke to Lucas Rental Properties LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 832.

Estate of John D. Rist to Kelly S. Rist – Middle Point inlots, lot 351; a portion of Section 18 in Washington Township.

Larry J. Dealey, Judith Ann Dealey to Jennifer Holcomb, Donald Holcomb – Convoy inlots, lot 513.

Howard G. Violet, Lora P. Violet to Violet Family Living Trust, Violet Family Living Trust TR, Howard G. Violet TR, Lora P. Violet TR – a portion of Section 13 in Washington Township.

Estate of Janice J. Agler Stevens, estate of Janice J. Agler, estate of Janice Lee Agler Stevens to Jennifer Sneed, Sherie Noble, Daniel Agler – Van Wert inlots, lot 2527. Van Wert subdivisions, lot 302; lot 302.

237 N. Cherry Street LLC to Austin Honingford – Van Wert inlots, lot 193.

Margaret A. Kaverman to Toby LLC – a portion of Section 35 in Washington Township.

Aaron Belton, Harley Belton to Adrian Vivian Ramirez – Van Wert inlots, lot 608.

Joan N. Smith Revocable Living Trust, Joan M. Smith Revocable Living Trust TR, Gregory R. Smith TR to Sam D. Hetler, Myra C. Hetler – a portion of Section 19 in Tully Township.

Gregg A. Eubank, Trisha M. Eubank to Gregg A. Eubank, Trisha M. Eubank – Van Wert inlots, lot 4559.

Odyssey Operations LLC to Delphos Newco LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 25; lot 26; a portion of Section 23 in Washington Township.

Estate of Joyce A. Thatcher to Michele R. Miller, Steven W. Thatcher – a portion of Section 27 in Tully Township.

Michele R. Miller, Timothy Miller to Steven W. Thatcher – a portion of Section 27 in Tully Township.

Brooke M. Ebel, Brooke M. Blom, Justin Blom, Justin Blom ATTY, Lisa Rains ATTY, Brooke M. Ebel ATTY, Brooke M. Blom ATTY, Brian Davis ATTY to Kroeger Brothers Rentals LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 604.

CK Six’s Limited to Harting Homesteaders LLC – Convoy inlots, lot 121.

Cinda C. Kinstle to Darrell Halvorson Family Trust, Darrell Halvorson Family Trust TR, Kathleen Halvorson Family Trust, Katheen Halvorson Family Trust TR, Kathleen O. Halvorson TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 3910.

CK Six’s Limited to Tully Real Estate LLC – Convoy inlots, lot 120; lot 121; lot 122; lot 132.

David W. Keuneke, Debra S. Keunecke to David W. Keuneke, Debra S. Keunecke – a portion of Section 31 in Liberty Township.

Ronald L. Bowsher, Cindy L. Bowsher, Cindy Bowsher to Bowsher Family Living Trust, Bowsher Family Living Trust Tr, Ronald L. Bowsher TR, Cindy L. Bowsher TR – a portion of Section 35 in York Township; a portion of Section 28 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 35 in York Township; a portion of Section 33 in Jennings Township.

Thomas N. Bridges, Thomas N. Bridges ATTY, Cheryl A. Gerding ATTY to Carder Miller – Delphos inlots, lot 541.

Karen Banks to Bradley S. Baker – a portion of Section 29 in Pleasant Township.

Davis Farms LTD, Cary Davis & Sons Part. To Davis Farms LTD – a portion of Section 3 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Benjamin Harry Young Sr., estate of Bennie Young to Doris M. Young – Van Wert inlots, lot 1501.

Doris M. Young to Deanna K. Caskey, Aaron W. Caskey – Van Wert inlots, lot 1501.

Peyton Hamrick, Peyton Blaid Hamrick to Kurtis J. Blake, Kaitiyn M. Blake – Wren inlots, lot 105; lot 106.

Corey Keber, Taylor Keber, Taylor C. Keber to Tanner Matthews – a portion of Section 6 in York Township.

Mary Martz to Tyrone R. Cowdrick – Van Wert inlots, lot 421; lot 422.

Estate of Sandra K. Hirschy to Larry R. Hirschy – a portion of Section 12 in Harrison Township.