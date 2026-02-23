Sizable donation…

The Convoy Community Foundation has received an anonymous contribution of $10,000, further strengthening its commitment to supporting students in the Crestview community. The foundation, established in 1980, serves as a charitable resource for individuals, groups, and organizations within the Crestview School District. Through its endowment fund, the Convoy Community Foundation supports long-term community needs and educational opportunities. Contributions to the foundation of $5,000 or more are recognized with a commemorative plaque that includes donor biographies and the intent of the gift. These plaques are permanently displayed at Crestview School. Those interested in supporting the Convoy Community Foundation through donations or planned giving are encouraged to reach out to a foundation trustee for additional information. Pictured from left to right are Convoy Community Foundation members Bob Hall, Carl Etzler and Shaun Putman. Photo submitted