Smith honored as Van Wert’s Firefighter/EMT of the Year

Kory Smith, pictured with his wife Kara, was named the Van Wert Fire Department’s FireFighter/EMT of the Year. The award was presented at the fire department’s annual banquet. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

By Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones/special to the VW independent

The Van Wert Fire Department recently held its annual awards ceremony to recognize the firefighters and EMTs who serve the City of Van Wert each day. The event brought together members, retirees, families, city leadership, and supporters to honor the work being done across the department.

The evening’s top honor, Firefighter/EMT of the Year, was awarded to Kory Smith. Selected by fellow members of the department, this recognition reflects the respect of peers and is given to a firefighter who consistently demonstrates strong work ethic, leadership, teamwork, and commitment to the community. Smith was recognized for showing up each day ready to work, support his crew, and serve the residents of Van Wert.

Throughout 2025, the department completed more than 4,800 hours of training, reinforcing its focus on preparedness and continuous improvement. The Operational Readiness Award was presented to Shift 2 for leading the department in training participation and overall readiness. Ed Carter received the department’s Fitness Award for his commitment to health and physical preparedness.

Service milestones were also recognized. Department members average 11.9 years of service, while officers average more than 22 years, reflecting a strong base of experience within the organization.

Firefighter Trevor Spridgeon was recognized for reaching five years of service.

The Busy Bee Award highlighted the department’s call volume and work ethic. On September 18, 2025, Shift 3 handled 17 incidents in a single day. Craig King led all members in responses for the year with 407 incidents.

The Devoted Reserve Award was presented to Justin Brant and Robert Barnes for their continued support and reliability.

The Spirit of Service Award was presented to Addison King, recognizing compassion, positivity, and a genuine commitment to serving others.

During the ceremony, the department also shared its guiding vision moving forward: “Building a Culture of Excellence.”

Developed with input from members across all shifts and ranks, the vision reflects the department’s commitment to tradition, professionalism, and continuous improvement.

Looking ahead to 2026, the department plans several important initiatives, including transitioning to seven-person staffing to strengthen operations, adding a deputy chief position, sending members to paramedic school, and taking delivery of two new Braun ambulances and a new fire engine.

While the evening highlighted individual accomplishments, it also served as a reminder that the department’s success is built on teamwork, experience, and the continued support of families, retirees, city leadership, and the community. The Van Wert Fire Department remains committed to providing professional service and protecting the residents it serves.