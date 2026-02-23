Thornell to Heidelberg
Crestview softball player Dakota Thornell has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Heidelberg University, a Division III school in Tiffin. Photo submitted
POSTED: 02/23/26 at 9:57 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
