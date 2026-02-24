Dowdy named to All-WBL team

Amaya Dowdy was named honorable mention All-WBL. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

VW independent sports

Amaya Dowdy was Van Wert’s lone all-WBL player in balloting done by league coaches. Dowdy was named honorable mention All-WBL.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Karsyn Erford was named WBL Player of the Year and Titan head coach Troy Yant was named WBL Coach of the Year.

First Team

Rachel Rammel (Celina)

Lilly Sifrit (Elida)

Karsyn Erford (Ottawa-Glandorf)

Madison Mckee (Ottawa-Glandorf)

Ava Gadson (Shawnee)

Sophia Menker (St. Marys Memorial)

Second Team

Izzy McDermott (Bath)

Jamie Rollins (Defiance)

Emma Mitchell (Elida)

Sidney Payne (Kenton)

Alivia Grothouse (Ottawa-Glandorf)

Cadence Wilson (Shawnee)

Third Team

Mara Davis (Bath)

Brenna Korte (Celina)

Lexi Good (Elida)

Allison Kuhlman (Ottawa-Glandorf)

Audrey Reineke (St. Marys Memorial)

Audrey Welsch (Wapakoneta)

Honorable Mention

Bath: Addy Rex

Celina: Brooke Baucher

Defiance: Aliana Stantz

Elida: Shae Rager

Kenton: Brylee Bostelman

Ottawa-Glandof: Savannnah Recker

Shawnee: Alexis Whetstone

St. Marys: Claire Turner

Van Wert: Amaya Dowdy

Wapakoneta: Sawyer Szelagowski

Player of the year: Karsyn Erford – Ottawa-Glandorf

Coach of the Year: Troy Yant – Ottawa-Glandorf