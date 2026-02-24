Dowdy named to All-WBL team
VW independent sports
Amaya Dowdy was Van Wert’s lone all-WBL player in balloting done by league coaches. Dowdy was named honorable mention All-WBL.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Karsyn Erford was named WBL Player of the Year and Titan head coach Troy Yant was named WBL Coach of the Year.
First Team
Rachel Rammel (Celina)
Lilly Sifrit (Elida)
Karsyn Erford (Ottawa-Glandorf)
Madison Mckee (Ottawa-Glandorf)
Ava Gadson (Shawnee)
Sophia Menker (St. Marys Memorial)
Second Team
Izzy McDermott (Bath)
Jamie Rollins (Defiance)
Emma Mitchell (Elida)
Sidney Payne (Kenton)
Alivia Grothouse (Ottawa-Glandorf)
Cadence Wilson (Shawnee)
Third Team
Mara Davis (Bath)
Brenna Korte (Celina)
Lexi Good (Elida)
Allison Kuhlman (Ottawa-Glandorf)
Audrey Reineke (St. Marys Memorial)
Audrey Welsch (Wapakoneta)
Honorable Mention
Bath: Addy Rex
Celina: Brooke Baucher
Defiance: Aliana Stantz
Elida: Shae Rager
Kenton: Brylee Bostelman
Ottawa-Glandof: Savannnah Recker
Shawnee: Alexis Whetstone
St. Marys: Claire Turner
Van Wert: Amaya Dowdy
Wapakoneta: Sawyer Szelagowski
Player of the year: Karsyn Erford – Ottawa-Glandorf
Coach of the Year: Troy Yant – Ottawa-Glandorf
