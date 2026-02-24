Hanicq to state!

Van Wert High School junior Aydreigh Hanicq has qualified as an individual for the Division I bowling state tournament. Hanicq finished in a second place tie with a 169-210-211-590 series at Tuesday’s district tournament at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton. In her final match, senior Reagan Horine made the all-district team with an eighth place finish (195-213-142-550). As a team, Van Wert finished third (3332) behind Celina (3869) and Bowling Green (3394). The two two teams qualified for the state tournament. Hanicq will bowl as an individual on Saturday, March 7, at H.P. Lanes in Columbus. Photo submitted