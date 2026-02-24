Jondel Brady Kashner

Jondel Brady Kashner, 29, of Convoy, passed away Saturday evening, February 21, 2026, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born on August 10, 1996, in Van Wert, the daughter of Tamera Kim (Robinson) Menke, who survives. On September 5, 2020, she married Douglas Ray Kashner who also survives.

Other family members include her stepfather, Michael John Menke; half-sister, Skylar Brooks Menke of Marion, Ohio; her grandfather, Roger Robinson of Van Wert; parents-in-law, Ron Kashner of Cecil, Bridget Kashner of Chillicothe, and Cheryl and Walter “Bud” Baer of Van Wert; in-laws, Danielle Baer of Ohio City, Coty Baer of Van Wert, Nicole Kashner of Chillicothe, and Jacob Kashner of Chillicothe.

Jondel was a graduate of Crestview High School and Vantage Career Center. She enjoyed watching Disney movies, taking care of her cats and dogs, and most of all spending time with her husband Douglas.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert. There will be calling hours 9-11 a.m. prior to the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.