Kelly, five other Cougars named All-WBL
All five Van Wert starters and the team’s top reserve all earned all-WBL honors in balloting done by league boys basketball coaches.
Cougar point guard Xavier Kelly was named first team All-WBL in balloting done by league coaches. Kelly led Van Wert’s balanced scoring attack with 11.5 points per game. Teammates Cohen Bragg (9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds per game) and Zach Crummey (11 ppg, 8.0 rpg) were named second team All-WBL, while Keaten Welch (10.2 ppg) and Griffin McCracken (9.2 ppg) was named third team All-WBL. Caden Collins, who came off the bench (3.4 ppg) was named honorable mention All-WBL. The Cougars finished the regular season 16-6 (8-1 WBL) and enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Division IV Paulding district.
Shawnee brothers Beckett Bertke and Trevick Bertke were named WBL Co-Players of the Year and Shawnee head coach Mark Triplett was named WBL Coach of the Year. The Indians finished the regular season to a 17-5 regular season (9-0 WBL) and the program’s second straight WBL championship.
First Team
Logan Markley, Bath
Josiah Schlatter, Defiance
Brody Fortman, Ottawa-Glandorf
Beckett Bertke, Shawnee
Trevick Bertke, Shawnee
Xavier Kelly, Van Wert
Second Team
Dagan Hawkins, Bath
Gavin Wicker, Celina
Jordan Schumaker, Ottawa-Glandorf
Cohen Bragg Van Wert
Zach Crummey, Van Wert
Ryan Richardson, Wapakoneta
Third Team
Josiah Clark, Bath
Jon Payne, Elida
Luke Marshall, Shawnee
Griff McCracken, Van Wert
Keaten Welch, Van Wert
Blake Rogers-Wapakoneta
Honorable Mention
Zach Welsch, Bath
Caleb Schlater, Celina
Will Horvath, Defiance
Marcus Hill, Elida
,Tay’Vion Glispie, Kenton
Adam Maag, Ottawa-Glandorf
Ashton Wright, Shawnee
Blake Dingledine, St. Marys Memorial
Caden Collins, Van Wert
Caleb Adams, Wapakoneta
Player of the Year
Beckett Bertke, Shawnee
Trevick Bertke, Shawnee
Coach of the Year
Mark Triplett, Shawnee
