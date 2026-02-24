New transportation option launching soon

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — Area Agency on Aging 3 is officially launching a new program on Sunday, March 1. TrustedRiders provides non-medical, door-through-door human support and coordination around for pre-arranged trips appointments, whether by walking or with any form of ground transportation arranged through partners. and is currently seeking volunteers to become TrustedRiders chaperones.

TrustedRiders chaperones are professionally screened and trained individuals who understand mobility needs and provide calm, respectful assistance every step of the way. From the front door to the destination and back again, riders are never left to navigate alone. TrustedRiders chaperones stay with them through transitions and check-ins ensure complete support and safety for every rider, every time.

Area Agency on Aging 3 is currently seeking volunteers to act as helping hands, another set of ears to listen at appointments, or just company to help maneuver through a grocery store. Volunteers will go through an application process and background check. These chaperones work with older adults and adults living with disabilities on public transportation, medical appointments, shopping/grocery trips, and anything that any other task they may need support with.

“Seeing how much one individual’s act of service and kindness can impact another individual is a beautiful thing. Volunteers are individuals that don’t expect anything in return, just seeing the support they are providing is gift enough,” Miranda van Rooyen, Retired Senior Volunteer Program Director stated.

Anyone who would like to find out more or become a one of the TrustedRiders chaperones can contact van Rooyen at 419.204.4303 or email mvanrooyen@psa3.org, or Shelby Poling, Mobility Navigator, at 567.712.1902 or spoling@psa3.org.

TrustedRiders is a free service to individuals who are enrolled in programs through Area Agency on Aging 3, or those aged 60 or over or any age with a disability.

Area Agency on Aging 3 serves seven counties in northwest Ohio – Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, and Van Wert counties.