One dead after fire…

One person is dead, after a Tuesday morning fire in western Van Wert County, at the Ohio-Indiana border. Just before 10:30 a.m. Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Convoy Fire Department responded to a residence in the 3500 block of Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township for a report of a structure fire. Payne Fire, Monroeville, Indiana Fire, and the Van Wert Fire Department responded with tankers and manpower. Van Wert County CERT responded to assist with traffic control and assist personnel. Allen County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Department was also on scene to assist. Check back for updates. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo