School board meeting time changed

Submitted information

The start time for the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting on Thursday has been moved up one hour to 4 p.m. The time change is due to the boys Division IV sectional final basketball game between Van Wert and Napoleon, which will tip off at 6 p.m. in the Van Wert High School gym.

While the time changed, the meeting will be held in the First Federal Lecture Hall in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.