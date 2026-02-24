Tuesday blaze destroys Dixon home; one person dead

A house and vehicle were destroyed by the fire in Dixon. One person died in the home. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

DIXON — A full investigation is underway after a seemingly bizzare incident in extreme western Van Wert County Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Convoy Fire & EMS were dispatched to a home in the 3500 block of Ohio Indiana State Line Road on the Ohio side of Dixon. The home was engulfed in flames and Payne Fire & EMS, the Monroeville, Indiana Fire Department and Van Wert Fire Department were summoned for tankers and manpower.

Despite their efforts, the small home was completely destroyed by the fire and just a small part of the frame was still standing. A nearby vehicle also caught fire and was destroyed. Crews were still at the scene mid-to-late afternoon hosing down hot spots in the remnants of the house.

Early Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed that one person died in the fire. That person’s identity is unknown but authorities believe it was likely the homeowner. According to Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, who was at the scene, the body was sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for identification and an autopsy.

Sheriff Riggenbach also confirmed there was a report of shots fired before the blaze broke out and he said it remains under investigation. During the mid-afternoon hours, deputies could be seen examining a neighboring house and what appeared to be bullet holes. However, it’s not known if the bullets were fired manually or if they exploded as a result of the fire and hit the neighboring structure.

It’s also unknown what started the fire. Two investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene, along with the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office. Van Wert County CERT and the Allen County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene.

Sheriff Riggenbach said at some point, when it’s known exactly transpired is clear, more information will be released.