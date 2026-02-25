Danny Ray Routt

Danny Ray Routt, 78, of Cavett, passed away at 6:05 a.m. Sunday, February 22, 2026 at Divine Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Rockford.

He was born January 16, 1948 in Paulding, a son of Fredrick L. and Betty (Taylor) Routt, neither of whom survive.

Danny Routt

He is survived by two sons, Jeffery (Lori) Routt of Rockford, and Scott J. (Chrissy) Routt of Milford. Also surviving are grandchildren, Keri (Nick) Leichty, Nick Routt, Trey (Anna) Routt and Logan Routt; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Lillian, Savannah and Ellinor; a brother, David (Joyce) Routt of Cavett and a sister, Cindy (Shane) Neer of Frost Proof, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karla Kay (Johnson) Routt; a son, Kevin “Bubba” Routt; a brother, Steven and a sister, Kathy Johnson.

Danny loved the outdoors. He camped at Timberwoods Campground. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed going to horse races. He operated heavy equipment and retired from Union Quarry after 45 years of service.

Per Danny’s request there will be a family gathering at Taylor Cemetery for his burial. There will be no service nor viewing.

Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert assisted the family with arrangements.