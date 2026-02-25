Girls districts: Knights lose, Lancers win

VW independent sports

Wednesday night’s Division VI girls basketball district semifinals at Van Wert High School produced a pair of low scoring, but close games.

In the opening game, No. 2 seed Wayne Trace trailed No. 3 seed Crestview 20-18 at the end of the third quarter, but the Raiders used an 18-10 fourth quarter scoring advantage to defeat the Lady Knights 36-30. Wayne Trace’s Kinlee Miller was the catalyst in the final period, as the freshman guard connected on three treys. Amber Stoller scored all four of her points in the fourth quarter and Caroline Winans hit three of four foul shots in the period.

The Raiders led 9-4 after one quarter, with seven points coming from Addison Stoller. Crestview held Wayne Trace to just two points in the second quarter and the Lady Knights trailed 11-10 at halftime. In the third quarter, Peyton Hoffman scored five points and Kaci Gregory added three, enough to put Crestview ahead by two entering the final stanza.

Hoffman and Gregory each finished with 10 points, while Haley McCoy added eight points. Miller led Wayne Trace with nine points, Lexi Moore tallied eight points and Stoller added seven points.

Crestview’s season came to an end at 13-10, while Wayne Trace improved to 18-5. The Raiders will face No. 1 seed Patrick Henry in the district championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Van Wert High School. The Patriots defeated No. 4 seed Toledo Christian 60-32 Wednesday night at Napoleon High School.

Points were at a premium in the second game at Van Wert, as No. 6 seed Lincolnview defeated No. 4 seed Delphos Jefferson 30-28. It was Lincolnview’s second straight win over a higher seeded team.

The Lancers led 9-2 after the first quarter and by halftime, it looked like the rout was on, as the lead was extended to 20-5. Behind 11 third quarter points by Claire Stokes, including three treys, Delphos Jefferson clawed back and trailed by just three, 24-21 entering the fourth quarter. The Wildcats led briefly in the fourth quarter but after regaining the lead, Lincolnview forced a pair of turnovers in the closing seconds.

Annabel Horstman led Lincolnview with 11 points and Kassidy Hammons added eight, while Stokes and Kyah Kimmett scored 11 and eight points respectively for Delphos Jefferson (12-12).

Lincolnview (11-13) will face No. 1 seed St. Henry (22-1) for the district championship at 3 p.m. Saturday at Wapakoneta High School.