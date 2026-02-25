Iona Lou Keuneke

Iona Lou Keuneke, 93, of St. Marys, passed away Tuesday morning, February 24, 2026, at Otterbein of St. Marys.

She was born on January 26, 1933, in Warren Township, Huntington County, Indiana the daughter of the Ervin Franklin Lahr and Ruth J. (Lassiter) Lahr, who both preceded her in death. On June 20, 1965, she married the love of her life Hubert O. Keuneke who preceded her in death on January 5, 2017.

Iona was also preceded in death also by an infant son, Freeman Keuneke and three brothers, Cleaman, Galen and Ansel Lahr.

Family survivors include her daughter, Beth Keuneke and her good friend Joe Schetter of St. Marys, and several nieces and nephews.

Iona was a 1951 graduate of Bippus High School and the Fort Wayne Art School. She had worked at Wolf & Dessauer and Lincoln Life Insurance in Fort Wayne before being a homemaker and farm wife. She and Hubert had quilted together for over 25 years. She also enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening.

There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 28, at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in Harrison Township with Rev. Tim Benjamin officiating.

Preferred memorials: Grand Lake Hospice or the donor’s choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.