Pinewood Derby is this Saturday

PAULDING — Cub Scout Pack 1317 in Paulding and Boy Scout Troop 315 are gearing up for one of the most exciting traditions of the scouting year — the annual Pinewood Derby.

The local Pinewood Derby will take place at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Commissioners Building at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. Scouts will showcase the cars they’ve designed and built, competing for speed, creativity, and pride.

Eagle Scout Hunter Couts is a fan of the Pinewood Derby. Photo submitted

In addition to the official races, there will be an Outlaw Race so anyone in the community with a Pinewood Derby car can join the fun. The event is open to the public, and there is no charge to attend.

The excitement continues as Paulding hosts the Chinquapin District Pinewood Derby at 1 p.m. March 28, also at the Commissioners Building. Food and drinks will be available, and the public is invited to cheer on the racers.

Pinewood Derby races are about more than just competition. They help build creativity, problem-solving skills, sportsmanship, and confidence in youth.

“Whether you join us weekly or simply help out once in a while, every bit of support and involvement helps us grow strong future leaders,” longtime Scount Leader Verl Dasher said.

For more information or to get involved, contact Verl at verldasher@gmail.com.



All district races across the Black Swamp Area Council will be held March 28, with the Council Race on April 18. District winners will qualify for the council race. To follow the district winners and stay updated on the next steps, visit www.BlackSwampScouting.org.