Ronald Eugene Robeson

Ronald Eugene Robeson passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at his home surrounded by his loved ones and faithful dog Frankie.

Ron was born October 8, 1939, in Van Wert, to Mary (Shingledecker) and Franklin (Bud) Robeson, who both preceded him in death. On May 2, 1964, Ron married the love of his life, Sarah Jane Whitaker, who passed away on September 9, 2012.

Ron graduated from Van Del High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Ron was a proud veteran, he served his country with honor and carried that same sense of duty, strength, and dedication throughout his life. Ron had a deep love for sports whether participating or watching. He especially cherished watching his grandchildren compete.

Above all, Ron was a devoted father, whose greatest pride was his children, Candi (David) Holt, Bud Robeson, Blaise (Cathy) Robeson, and Mona (Kurt) Massillo; grandchildren, Adam (Lindsay) Stemen, Ryan (Kendall Hall) King, Miranda Caldwell – not only his granddaughter, but his true angel taking care of him — Zack Baker, Zachary and Ava Robeson, Jamie Massillo-Wehage (Adam) Wehage, and Connor Massillo; 11 great-grandchildren and one great–great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Linda Robeson, Ann Biglow, and Nancy Whitaker.

Ron was preceded in death by his father and mother In-law, Llewellyn and Blanch Whitaker; brother Larry Robeson; brothers-in-law, Llewellyn (Pete) Whitaker and Doyle Whitaker, and a granddaughter, Nicole Lynn Massillo.

A celebration of life will be held at the Van Wert VFW for Ron and Sarah from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

To share in Ron’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangments entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.