Gary L. Nolan

Gary L. Nolan, 72, of Celina, passed away peacefully at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, February 26, 2026, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on March 11, 1953, in Richmond, Indiana, to Roger and Myra (Oppenheim) Nolan, who both preceded him in death.

Gary is survived by his siblings, Gaye L. (Terance) Cochrane of Reno, Nevada, Kathy S. (Douglas) McClain of Centerville, Ohio, and Roger C. (Precy) Nolan of Henderson, Nevada, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was a 1971 graduate of Celina High School. Gary continued his education at Wright State University–Lake Campus and Wright State University in Dayton, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He later attended Ohio Northern University in Ada, receiving both his Juris Doctor and a graduate degree in education in 1977.

Gary dedicated many years to education, teaching at Lincolnview High School before retiring. He also served as an instructor at Wright State University–Lake Campus for several years. In addition to his work in education, Gary owned and operated the Nolan Law Office, where he primarily practiced probate law and assisted many families in their time of need.

A man of deep faith, Gary was very religious and attended church regularly whenever his health permitted.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina, with his brother-in-law, Doug McClain, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Swamp College Cemetery in Celina.

Preferred memorials: the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.

Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina and St. Marys are honored to care for Gary and his family.