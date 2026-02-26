VWHS seniors take annual tour of local businesses

Dozens of Van Wert High School seniors toured area businesses on Wednesday. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

More than 90 seniors from Van Wert High School spent the day learning, but in a different way. They stepped out of the classroom and into the workplace on Wednesday for the school’s eighth annual Company Tour Day.

While juniors were taking the ACT, seniors spent the day visiting local businesses to learn more about career opportunities right here in Van Wert. Each student toured two different companies, including at least one manufacturing facility, with groups of 20 to 25 students at each stop. Tours lasted nearly two hours.

Businesses that opened their doors included Akers Packaging, Tenneco, Central Insurance Companies, CQT Kennedy Manufacturing, Danfoss, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, National Door & Trim, and Braun.

During the visits, students learned about company history, products and services, employee benefits, required certifications, and future job needs. They also heard directly from company leaders about what makes a strong employee, things like teamwork, dependability, critical thinking, and taking pride in your work.

Career Counselor Kerry Koontz said the tours give students a chance to see what happens inside buildings they may drive past every day.

“Students might pass these businesses all the time without really knowing what goes on inside,” Koontz said. “This gives them a real look at how things are made and what career opportunities exist right here in our community.”

He also noted the tours benefit businesses as well.

“This helps create a connection,” Koontz said. “Companies can showcase what they do and share future job opportunities and students gain insight into possible career paths. It’s a win for everyone.”

Van Wert High School extended its appreciation to the businesses and employees who helped make the day possible, continuing a strong partnership between local industry and education.