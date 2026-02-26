Yost: sign up for Instagram supervision

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — In an effort to help address teen mental-health concerns, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is urging parents across the state to enroll in Instagram’s parental supervision tools as the platform prepares to launch a new alert system.

Beginning next week, Instagram will notify parents who use the features if their teen repeatedly searches for terms related to suicide or self-harm within a short period.

Dave Yost

“Parents can’t possibly know everything their kids are doing, But this new tool gives moms and dads a window into warning signs that might otherwise go unseen,” Yost said. “Knowledge is power.”

Yost further encouraged parents to use the alerts as an opportunity to talk openly with their children about mental health and online activity.

The alerts are designed to give parents timely information and access to resources to help guide potentially difficult conversations.

Instagram reportedly already blocks searches clearly associated with suicide and self-harm and directs users to crisis resources and help lines. The new notification system adds another layer of protection by notifying parents about repeated search behavior that is concerning.

Parents can learn more and set up supervision by visiting Instagram’s Help Center or navigating to the “Supervision” section within the app’s settings.