Area man sentenced on child porn charges

VW independent staff

A Paulding County man who pleaded guilty to child pornograhy charges appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for sentencing this week.

Alec Shull, 24, was sentenced by Judge Martin D. Burchfield to three to four and a half years in prison for pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second degree felony, and 18 months on another charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth degree felony. Those sentences will run consecutively, meaning Shull will served 3-6 years behind bars. He was also sentenced to 12 months in prison for illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance, a fifth degree felony, but that count will be served concurrently to the other two prison terms. He was given credit for 70 days already served.

Alec Shull

Shull entered the guilty plea in January and in exchange, nine similar charges were dismissed. The alleged crimes occurred between mid-December, 2024 and mid-January, 2025.

Five other defendants were sentenced on separate and unrelated charges this week.

Bryant Hunt, 22, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 120 days jail with credit for 93 days already served for robbery, a third degree felony. He was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,029 and court costs.

Sara Hogan, 43, of Lima, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service for OVI, a fourth degree felony. She was also ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment. Her driver’s license was suspended for three years and she was ordered to pay a $1,540 fine, court costs, partial appointed counsel fees, and monthly probation fees and court costs.

Sarah Allen, 45, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony. She is to consume no alcohol or have drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Carol Boyd, 51, of Van Wert, was sentenced to one year of community control, 30 days jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service for theft, a first degree misdemeanor. She must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, consume no alcohol or possess drugs without a prescription, and was ordered to pay restitution, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Jayden Bullinger, 21, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, fourth degree felonies. In addition, she must seek and maintain employment, undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Five other hearings were held this week.

Corey Salisbury, 44, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. April 15.

Vyctoria Walters, 27, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. She then requested and was granted Intervention in lieu of conviction on the first two counts and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs. She was sentenced on the OVI charge to seven days in jail with credit for seven days already served, one year of community control, a $565 fine and court costs, and a one year license suspension.

Anthony Diaz, 23, of Defiance, changed his plea to guilty of domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. April 8.

Daniel Vibbert, 35, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. March 18.

Kevin Davies, 36, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and pay child support. He was then sentenced to 15 days in jail and a new term of three years of community control.