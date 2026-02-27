Republican Central Committee to meet

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Republican Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. March 10 at Truland/John Deere, 10305 Liberty-Union Rd., Van Wert, for the purpose of filling the vacated prosecuting attorney’s position. Those wishing to be considered must meet the minimum qualifications for a prosecuting attorney (outlined in the Ohio Revised Code, section 309.02) and must be a resident of Van Wert County. The position is currently being filled by interim Prosecutor Dillon Staas, IV, who was appointed by the Van Wert County Commissioners. Interested inviduals should submit their name and resume to President Jim Bonifas jim.bonifas@trulandequip.com.