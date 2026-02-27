Vantage students earn spot at nationals

VW independent staff/submitted information

Students from Vantage Career Center earned top honors at the recent Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference, with four students officially qualifying to advance to the national competition and several others earning state finalist recognition.

Business Professionals of America is a national career and technical student organization that prepares students for leadership and careers in business and information technology. The State Leadership Conference brings together top students from across Ohio to compete in rigorous, industrybased events.

Advancing to the BPA National Leadership Conference, held May 6–10, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, are:

Henry Walpole – third place, computer security

Spencer Stabler – sixth place, server administration using Microsoft

Xander Bartley – seventh place, computer security

Silas Foltz – seventh place, server administration using Microsoft

These four students have secured guaranteed spots at the national level based on their state performance.

Picturedfrom left to right are Xander Bartley, Gavin Westgerdes, Silas Foltz, Henry Walpole, Riley Wenzlick, and Spencer Stabler. Photo submitted

Additional students earning state finalist honors include:

Riley Wenzlick – 10th place, computer network technology

Gavin Westgerdes – 10th place, C# programming

Xander Bartley – ninth place, digital communications and design concepts and 10th place, information technology concepts

Pending additional qualifying results, Wenzlick and Westgerdes may also have an opportunity to advance to the national competition.

“These students have dedicated countless hours sharpening their technical skills and preparing for competition,” said Austin Meyer, Network Systems Instructor at Vantage Career Center. “Having four students advance to nationals is an incredible accomplishment, and we are proud of how they represented Vantage.”

Vantage students will now prepare for the national stage in Nashville, carrying with them the support of their instructors, classmates, and community.