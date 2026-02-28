Historical Society to host lecture

Submitted information

CONVOY — On Sunday March 1 at 2 p.m., the Village of Convoy Historical Society will host a lecture and discussion at the Convoy Opera House.

James Lautzenheiser will present “Declaring Independence : The Path to Separation (June-August 1776).” He will be examining the work of the Second Continental Congress to create our fundamental charter document of American freedom. Those attending will inspect artwork, letters, revised documents, and final products from the summer of 1776. The public is invited to attend.

The Convoy Opera House, 111 S Main St., is a featured site of Visit Van Wert’s America 250 Passport Challenge for March, 2026. The next event at the Opera House is a book signing from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, featuring six local authors.