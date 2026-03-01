100 career wins!

It’s a very exclusive club, one that Van Wert’s Breese Bollenbacher joined on Saturday – the 100 win club. Wrestling in the 285 pound weight class, he reached the milestone with a a 15-1 major decision over Adrian Timmerman of Elida at the Division II sectional tournament at Defiance. He also qualified for this week’s district tournament at Norwalk High School, meaning he’ll have the opportunity to add more wins to his total. Photo courtesy of Brenna Bollenbacher