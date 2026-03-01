Lancers end season…

Lincolnview’s Annabel Horstman (above) zooms into the forecourt while Brooklyn Byrne (below) puts up a shot during Saturday’s Division VI district championship game against No. 1 seed St. Henry (23-1) at Wapakoneta High School. Horstman scored 10 points in the game and Byrne added four points, but the sixth seeded Lancers fell to the powerful Redskins 38-24 and finished the season 11-14, including a district runner-up finish. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent