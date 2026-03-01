Two people killed in Allen County crash

VW independent staff/submitted information

FORT SHAWNEE — A crash involving a semi-truck and multiple cars claimed two people in Allen County Saturday night.

At approximately 08:15 p.m., the Lima and Wapakoneta Posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a commercial semi-truck that had struck multiple vehicles backed up on Interstate 75 North, just north of the exit to Cridersville in Fort Shawnee.

Yvio Michel, 53, of Boynton Beach, Florida, was driving a 2017 Great Dane semi-truck northbound on Interstate 75. Michel failed to maintain an assured clear distance as he approached backed up traffic and struck four passenger vehicles and another semi-truck.

Those struck included Kayla Route, 28, of Mason, who was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse; Ronald Foley, 58, of Ypsilanti Michigan, in a 2022 Ford F-150; Amanda Gipson, 45, of Lima in a 2015 Buick Enclave; Jason Ford, 46, of Cincinnati in a 2017 Wabash semi-truck, and Cynthia Harter, 66, of Grand Rapids in a 2014 Mazda CX-9.

Michel and Foley were transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Route and Gipson were transported to Mercy Health St.Rita’s with serious injuries. Gipson was also accompanied by her husband Hurshel, 52, and their 11-year-old son. Both passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene and were transported to Lima Memorial Hospital.

The roadway was closed for approximately five hours. The Ohio Department of Transportation assisted with creating a detour for northbound traffic.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima and Wapakoneta Posts were assisted on scene by the Allen and Auglaize County Sheriff Offices, Shawnee Fire and EMS, Perry Fire, Lima Fire, Lima-Allen County Paramedics, Cridersville EMS, Mercy EMS, Auglaize County CERT, Auglaize County Emergency Management, Wapakoneta Fire and Police Department and Miller Auto.

The crash remains under investigation.