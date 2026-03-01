UNOH hosting ag power contest

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio will host the Ohio Future Farmers of America Association’s State Finals in Agricultural Power Diagnostics Contest on Friday, March 6. The top 15 high school teams from Ohio will compete for more than $75,000 in scholarships in the 400 Building on UNOH’s campus in Lima. Teams qualify by placing first in the district contest, or second at the district contest and having one of the top 5 team scores on the online exam for Farm Power Diagnostics.

The state finals contest will from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a lunch break from 12:45-1:15 p.m.

Each team member of the winning teams will receive the following scholarships to the University of Northwestern Ohio: first place – $10,000; second place – $6,000; third place – $5,000; fourth place – $5,000; fifth place – $4,000; sixth place – $3,000; seventh place – $2,000; eighth place – $1,000; ninth place – $1,000, and tenth place – $1,000.

Schools qualifying for this year’s contest are: Allen East High School, Ansonia High School, Belmont Career Center, Buckeye Career Center, Delaware Area Career Center, Fairfield Union High School, Fairview High School, Fayetteville High School, Four County Career Center, Harrison Career Center, Hillsdale High School, Mechanicsburg High School, National Trail-MVCTC, Warren County Career Center, and Wynford High School