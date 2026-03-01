Van Wert sets kindergarten registration

Submitted information

Van Wert City Schools will hold kindergarten registration for the 2026–2027 school year from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, March 23, through Thursday, April 2, at the Van Wert Early Childhood Center, 1120 Buckeye Drive.

To enroll in kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before August 19, 2026, the first day of the district’s school year. No child shall be admitted to first grade who has not successfully completed kindergarten.

There is no kindergarten screening prior to the start of the school year. Screenings will be conducted within the first six weeks of school while students are attending.

Kindergarten registration forms are available here. Parents are encouraged to download and complete forms prior to arrival to help expedite the registration process.

Parents who live outside the Van Wert City Schools district and wish for their child to attend the Van Wert Early Childhood Center must complete an Open Enrollment Request form in addition to the registration packet during this time. Open enrollment spaces are limited.

Required documents for registration

Parents/guardians must bring the following documents at the time of registration:

Completed Registration Packet

Child’s Official Birth Certificate

Child’s Immunization Records

Parent/Guardian Photo ID Copy

Custody Decree (if applicable)

Court Orders (if applicable)

Grandparent POA or Caretaker Authorization (if applicable)

Proof of Residency in the Van Wert City School District for parent/legal guardian (consisting of a deed, building permit, rental agreement, tax statement, voter registration, or completion of Form 5111 F2)

Immunization requirements

The State of Ohio requires the following immunizations for public school children:

Four (4) or more doses of DTaP

Three (3) or more doses of Polio (final dose administered on or after the 4th birthday)

Two (2) doses of MMR

Two (2) doses of Varicella

Three (3) doses of Hepatitis B

Hepatitis A vaccine is recommended if not previously received

All immunizations must be documented by the 15th day of school.

Parents may update immunizations through their child’s physician or by contacting the Van Wert County Health Department at 419-238-0808, ext. 103 or 107.

After registration forms are received, parents/guardians will receive an email from FinalForms, the district’s online forms and data management system, with instructions to create a login and complete required online forms. A student is not considered officially registered until this step is completed.

For additional information, parents may contact the Van Wert Early Childhood Center at 419.238.0384.