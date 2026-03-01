Wrestlers move on to district tourney

VW independent sports

11 local wrestlers, including one sectional champion, have qualified for district wrestling in their respective weight classes. Results are listed below.

Division II

DEFIANCE — Owen Bates, Devon Burker, Briggs Wallace and Breese Bollenbacher will represent Van Wert at the Division II district tournament this weekend.

At Saturday’s sectional tournament at Defiance High School, Owen Bates finished as the runner-up at 106 pounds after dropping a 16-2 major decision to Wapakoneta’s Zane Russell in the finals. Prior to that, Bates defeated Shawnee’s Wesley Jenkins via technical fall (1:30) in the quarterfinals, then won a 14-8 decision over St. Marys Memorial’s Cayden McCollough in the semifinals.

In the third place match at 150 pounds, Devon Burker recorded a 12-6 decision over Zach Meyers of St. Marys Memorial. Burker began his day with a 17-0 technical fall (4:00) over Defiance’s Van Foreman in the quarter finals, but then lost via pin (2:38) to Ignaciso Corona of Napoleon in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, Burker needed just 48 seconds to pin Cooper Cecil of Wapakoneta.

At 157 pounds, Briggs Wallace finished as the runner-up after falling to Wauson’s AZ Hicks 11-1 in the finals. Before reaching the finals, Wallace logged a 19-3 technical fall (3:34) over Treyshaun Williams of Wapakoneta in the quarterfinals, then rolled to a 12-2 major decision over Defiance’s Marcello Rohda in the semifinals.

Bollenbacher finished fourth at 285 pounds and grabbed the final district qualifying spot. In the quarterfinals, Bollebacher won a 9-6 decision in sudden victory over Caleb Pulfer of Ottawa-Glandorf, but dropped a 9-0 major decision to Alex Hinojosa of Defiance in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, Bollenbacher earned a 15-1 major decision over Adrian Timmerman of Elida, which was Bollenbacher’s 100th career victory. He was pinned in the third place match (4:50) by Matthew Murray of St. Marys Memorial.

The four will wrestle at the Division II district tournament at Norwalk High School this Friday and Saturday.

Roman Martin finished fifth at 132 pounds, while Ryan Wallace (126), Gavin Gonzalez (138), and Tristan Thiebaut (144) finished sixth in their respective weight classes. As a team, Van Wert finished seventh out of 12 teams with 105.5 points. Wapakoneta won the team title with 212 points and Wauseon was the runner-up with 206.5 points.

Division III

LIMA — Crestview’s Grant Grubb won the Division III sectional championship at 106 pounds at Lima Central Catholic on Saturday, while Luke Sawmiller finished as the runner-up at 157 pounds.

Grubb pinned Ada’s Carter Dunlap (4:40) in the finals. Sawmiller was pinned by Thor Etter of Paulding (1:44) in the championship match. Grubb and Sawmiller will both represent the Knights at this weekend’s district tournament, along with Dylan Cress (113), who dropped an 8-0 major decision to Austin McClain of Lima Central Catholic in the third place match, along with Bentlee Feasel who finished fourth at 215 pounds and Hudson Buuck, who finished third with a pin (3:42) of Lincolnview’s Bradley Wright.

Wright also moved onto district competition, along with Lancer teammate Ethan Renner, who dropped a 20-17 decision to Michael Clifford of Paulding in the third place match.

The Division III district tournament will be held at Troy High School this Friday and Saturday.

Paulding won the sectional team title (154.5 points), while Allen East (150) was the runner-up. Crestview finished sixth out of 15 teams (119), while Lincolnview was 12th (49).