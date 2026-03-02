Blues sound coming to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

After much anticipation, The Robert Cray Band is finally making its way to Van Wert, welcomed to the stage by presenting sponsor Tekni-Plex.

Originally scheduled to appear in 2024, the show had to be rescheduled, leaving many blues fans patiently waiting for the return of one of the most celebrated guitarists of our time. Now, the wait is over. On Saturday, March 21, The Robert Cray Band will take the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center for what promises to be an unforgettable night of blues, soul, and American roots music.

Few artists have had the kind of impact Robert Cray has had on modern blues. With a career spanning more than four decades, Cray has built a reputation for smooth vocals, masterful guitar work, and songs that blend blues, R&B, soul, and rock into a sound that is distinctly his own.

A five-time Grammy Award winner, Cray first broke through to mainstream audiences with his 1986 album Strong Persuader, which went multi-platinum and earned him his first Grammy Award. Over the years, he has continued to release critically acclaimed music, earning 19 Grammy nominations and multiple Blues Music Awards. In 2011, he was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, solidifying his place among the genre’s legends.

Saturday, March 21 when The Robert Cray Band will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Photo submitted

Cray’s guitar work has drawn comparisons to icons like B.B. King and Eric Clapton, yet his style remains unmistakably original. His ability to tell deeply human stories through song, whether about love, heartbreak, or social change, has kept audiences connected to his music for generations.

For Van Wert Live, bringing artists of this caliber to our community is part of what makes the Niswonger such a special place. When an artist like Robert Cray, whose music has shaped the sound of American blues for decades, steps onto our stage, it’s a reminder that world-class entertainment can be experienced right here at home.

And after last year’s postponement, this concert feels even more meaningful. The excitement has only grown, and fans will finally get the night they’ve been waiting for.

We are grateful for the support of our show sponsor, TekniPlex, whose commitment to live entertainment helps make evenings like this possible.

“Tekni-Plex is thrilled to be able to continue to support Van Wert Live. Thank you for your efforts in providing diverse entertainment for our Van Wert community!” shares Rachel Brown, HR Manager of Tekni-Plex.

Saturday night. Legendary blues. Finally here.