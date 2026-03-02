FOP Lodge 62 event…

Members of Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 are extending a heartfelt thank you to everyone that attended the Lodge’s third annual community dinner and fundraising event, which was held on February 21 at Willow Bend Country Club. Thanks to the generosity and support from the community, local business owners, members and their families, the Lodge was able to surpass both of the previous years’ gross donations and exceeded this year’s goal expectations. This success will help the Lodge continue serving the community and local law enforcement officers and their families. A highlight of the event was awarding Delphos Detective Dave Clark (pictured) with the Lodge Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Next year’s event has already been scheduled for February 20, 2027, at the new Walnut and Main Event Space. Photo submitted