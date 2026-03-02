Gas prices in flux, increase locally

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.76 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. However, that trend doesn’t appear as though it will continue.

Monday afternoon, gas prices at many gas stations in Van Wert alone jumped from the $2.52 range to $3.18 or $3.19 per gallon for self-serve regular.

Gas prices made a sudden jump of more than 60 cents per gallon on Monday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

To start the week, prices in Ohio were 0.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 0.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 5.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.740 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.11 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.38 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Looking ahead, markets will now begin reacting to this weekend’s U.S.–Iran attacks, which have elevated geopolitical risk premiums even in the absence of immediate supply disruption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have firmed as traders assess the potential for further escalation, and while fundamentals such as inventories and refinery activity remain important anchors, the risk of broader instability, particularly involving key transit routes, has injected fresh uncertainty into energy markets. In the week ahead, gasoline prices are likely to face heightened upward pressure as seasonal trends continue and markets navigate this evolving geopolitical landscape, with the national average poised to reach the $3-per-gallon mark for the first time this year.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

March 2, 2025: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

March 2, 2024: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

March 2, 2023: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

March 2, 2022: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

March 2, 2021: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

