It’s National DD Awareness Month; inclusion matters

JP, Zach and Mitch load and transport food, water, and essential supplies to support families in need. Photos submitted

Paula Miller/special to the VW independent

March is designated as National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. This observance focuses specifically on the contributions of people with developmental disabilities (such as autism, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome) and celebrates the value of inclusion in every part of our community.

From schools and workplaces to neighborhoods and volunteer programs, people with developmental disabilities are students, employees, neighbors, and friends who bring talent, energy, and perspective to all they do.

True inclusion means ensuring that people with developmental disabilities are welcomed, valued, and fully included in every aspect of community life.

Inclusion is not simply an idea. It is a practice that strengthens our schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods. An estimated 1.3 billion people worldwide live with a disability, representing about 16 percent of the global population.

Here in Ohio, more than 110,000 children and adults with developmental disabilities are supported by their local county boards of DD. They are students, employees, volunteers, neighbors, and friends who contribute to communities across the state every day.

Creating an an inclusive environment matters because it ensures that everyone can participate fully, contribute meaningfully, and thrive in society.

AJ is a sixth-grade student at Lincolnview Elementary School who enjoys being an active member of his school community.

He participates alongside his classmates in basketball and track, building friendships and confidence through inclusive school sports and activities. His parents credit the school for creating opportunities that ensure AJ is welcomed, included, and able to thrive. Inclusive schools create environments where all students learn the value of diversity and belonging. Outside of school, AJ also participates in Special Olympics track and basketball skills, where he continues to develop his abilities, build relationships, and celebrate the spirit of teamwork.

AJ

Inclusion continues beyond the classroom and into the workplace and community. Mitch, Zach, and JP, who attend Thomas Edison Center for job training skills, volunteer weekly through the Feeding America program. Partnering with Walmart and the Salvation Army, they load and transport food, water, and essential supplies to support families in need. Their dedication ensures that vital resources reach community members who depend on them. Through their work, they are not only gaining valuable job skills but also making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Inclusive volunteer and employment opportunities strengthen local organizations and demonstrate the value of diverse abilities in our workforce.

Inclusion starts with each of us. It means welcoming neighbors, supporting inclusive hiring practices, encouraging accessible community events, and recognizing the strengths and contributions of people with developmental disabilities. When individuals are supported in pursuing their interests, talents, and goals, our entire community grows stronger. Inclusion is not a special initiative reserved for one month; it is a shared responsibility and a lasting commitment.

To learn more about services offered by the Van Wert County Board of DD, or to connect with people making a difference in our community, please contact our office at 419.238.6131. We would also welcome ideas and suggestions on how to make our communities even more inclusive. Together, we can create a community where everyone belongs and thrives.