Random Thoughts: mainly basketball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment on Random Thoughts centers around a seemingly strange OHSAA rule, rematches, a great game, “tie” games, a good run, 100 wins and good luck wishes.

What in the world…

There are pros and cons to the changes made in basketball sectionals and districts. The biggest change is the higher seed hosting a sectional semifinal game (if there is one) and the sectional championship game. That’s new to the Northwest District, but not to the rest of Ohio. It’s not a bad thing, although I admit I sort of miss the sectional doubleheaders at a neutral site. Still, no problems with the higher seed hosting.

If you’ve gone to any sectional game last week or the week before, perhaps you noticed pregame introductions were different. If your school does a special thing during the pregame, it didn’t happen at sectionals. For instance, Van Wert has the laser light show and Lincolnview plays Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” during the introduction of starting lineups. Why didn’t those things happen? From what I’m told the OHSAA wants everything treated like it’s a neutral court. If you do it for one team, you have to do it for both. What? Let me get this straight – you want the higher seed to host, but you don’t want them to enjoy one of the benefits of being a higher seed?

This is my opinion – if a team, boys or girls, earns the right to play a sectional game/games at home, let the pregame rituals and whatever else was done during the regular season continue. If not, go back to neutral sites.

Rematch

This goes to show that rematches can sometimes be tricky. Wayne Trace and Tinora met during the regular season, January 25, the Raiders cruised to a 63-38. Flash forward to the Division VI sectional finals – the sixth seeded Rams built a lead into the teens in the fourth quarter then held on for a 55-49 upset win over the No. 3 seed Raiders. It was actually a one point game with under a minute left and Wayne Trace had a couple of three point attempts that wouldn’t drop. It was certainly a white knuckle finish and again, it just goes to show that a rematch isn’t always easy.

Great game

Some eyebrows were raised when No. 4 seed Spencerville decided to play No. 3 seed Lima Central Catholic right out of the gate. Both teams had their share of ups and downs this season, but one could easily make the argument that both were district-worthy. In fact, if felt like it should be a district final game instead of a sectional final game.

As many thought it would be, it turned out to be a great game, with the Bearcats moving on with a 52-51 victory. Next up for Spencerville – No. 2 seed St. Henry, a team the Bearcats beat 64-50 back on December 20. Remember what I said about rematches being tricky? Plus, keep in mind this is a different St. Henry team. When the two teams played back in December, it was just the second game for the Redskins after the football team made a run all the way to a state football championship. I’m not saying Spencerville can’t or won’t win, but I think it will be a much closer game this time.

“Tie” games

If you’ve attended a Van Wert boys basketball game this season, you may have seen head coach Jeremy Best wearing a tie. He said he wears a tie for league games and usually for any weeknight games, but not all. By my count, including last Thursday’s sectional championship game, the Cougars are 9-1 when Coach Best wears a tie.

I guess it gives new meaning to the term “tie” game.

Good run

While the season came to an end for the Lincolnview girls on Saturday, the Lancers still enjoyed a nice little tournament run. It began by shocking No. 1 seed Fairview in the Division VI sectional finals,

100 wins

There are milestones in different sports. For example, 1,000 yards rushing in a season or 1,000 career points in basketball. In some ways, 100 career wins in wrestling is more difficult to achieve, yet Van Wert’s Breese Bollenbacher did it Saturday at the Division II sectionals at Defiance. He’s now part of a very exclusive club. Congratulations to him and best of luck at districts.

Good luck

Best of luck to Van Wert High School’s Aydreigh Hanicq, who will compete in the Division I state bowling tournament in Columbus this weekend. The junior has had a great tournament run and seems to be bowling her best at the right time of year.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.