Real estate transfers 2/23-2/27/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between February 23-27, 2026.

Nicholas P. Channell, Madison S. Channell to Evan E. Scarlett, Brianna N. Wallace – a portion of Section 19 in York Township.

Edward Leopold, Marie R. Leopold to Edward Leopold Living Revocable Trust, Edward Leopold Living Revocable Living Trust TR, Marie R. Leopold Living Revocable Trust, Marie R. Leopold Living Revocable Trust TR – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 230; lot 230; lot 272; Van Wert inlots, lot 3171.

Clint Purtee, Heather Purtee to Samuel James Purtee, Morgan Sue Purtee – Delphos subdivisions, lot 96; lot 98.

Lucas Rental Properties LLC to Moenter Properties LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 832.

Deborah A. Lehman, Deborah Lehman to Deborah A. Lehman Living Trust, Deborah A. Lehman Living Trust TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 989; lot 990; lot 991; lot 992; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 171; lot 172.

Teryl L. Kerns Martin, Teryl L. Kerns Martin, Teryl L. Martin, Richard Martin, Tonetta L. Kerns Benbow, Tonetta L. Benbow to Rachel E. Vanwynsberghe Living Trust, Rachel E. Vanwynsberghe Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 3 in Ridge Township.

Dennis J. Maas, Pamela S. Maas to Teresa J. Parrish Living Trust, Teresa J. Parrish Living Trust TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 3239.

Ivy Court LLC to S&L Property Management LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 90.

Thistlewood Rentals to S&L Property Management LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 4.

Lori L. Pond, Douglas Pond to Cyle Allen Dean Parr, Zoey R. Parr – a portion of Section 13 in Willshire Township.

Ethan A. Webster, Brooke A. Webster to Andrea S. Ritchie – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 9.

Estate of Pearl E. Walser, SHF Thomas M. Riggenbach to Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation – Van Wert inlots, lot 2185.

Timothy D. Price, Douglas W. Price, Frances Price to Daniel G. Klausing, Irene M. Klausing – a portion of Section 29 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 32 in Jennings Township.

Jonathan A. Miller, Sara A. Miller, Jacqueline Sue Sheets, Raymond L. Sheets, Jean Miller, Julie Sheets, Doyle A. Sheets, Jean M. Miller, Julie A. Sheets to Jeffery V. Miller, Jeff Miller – a portion of Section 6 in Harrison Township.

Jarred D. Hallman, Rebecca A. Hallman, Rebeca Ann Hallman to Jarred D. Hallman, Rebecca A. Hallman – a portion of Section 31 in Willshire Township.

Joshua D. Wolfe to Ben G. Schwartz, Martha A.L. Schwartz – Willshire inlots, lot 14.

Nancy C. Green to Melmark Properties LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 474.

Logan C. Nagel, Christina Nagel to Logan C. Nagel, Christina Nagel – a portion of Section 13 in York Township.