RTA tickets can be purchased in-person

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC) is now offering in-person sales of Regional Transit Authority (RTA) public transportation tickets, providing residents with a convenient local option to purchase bus fare using cash.

The service supports the launch of public transportation in Van Wert County earlier this year, and provides an accessible solution for residents who prefer not to share credit card information over the phone or who do not have access to banking services.

Residents can purchase RTA tickets at the Van Wert Area Economic Development office located at 140 E. Main Street in Van Wert.

Tickets cost $3 each, the starting fare for one-way rides within Van Wert.

Fares may increase depending on travel distance throughout Van Wert County.

The VWAEDC office accepts cash only.

After purchasing tickets, riders will:

Call the RTA at 419.222.2782 (press 0 for a dispatcher) or use the mobile app to schedule a ride.

Create a personal rider profile using their name, address, and phone number.

Provide the ticket(s) to the driver when picked up.

Once a profile is created, future rides can be scheduled more quickly.

“This initative strengthens our community’s infrastructure by making transportation more accessible,” said VWAEDC Executive Director Brent Stevens. “Reliable transportation helps residents reach jobs, training, and essential services while supporting local employers and workforce growth.”

“Transportation should never be a barrier to opportunity,” said Lauren Buchanan, Workforce Development Manager at VWAEDC. “By offering a trusted, local place to purchase transit tickets, we are improving access to employment and services while strengthening our workforce and community.”

Tickets may be purchased at the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation office, 140 E. Main St., Van Wert, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed on federal holidays.

For transportation scheduling or service questions, contact the Allen County Regional Transit Authority at 419.222.2782.