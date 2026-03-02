Sandra K. (Terry) Gallaway

Sandra K. (Terry) Gallaway passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Sandra was born on February 13, 1945, in Van Wert, to W. Dale and Joan L. (Burgo) Terry, both of whom predeceased her. On December 30, 1966, she was united in marriage with Jerry L. Gallaway, who survives.

Sandra Gallaway

Sandra is also survived by her son, Joshua W. (Stacey) Gallaway; grandsons, Leo and Raimi, all of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Sandra was a 1963 graduate of Van Wert High School. She then continued her education at Miami University, where she became a life member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. After moving to Tennessee, Sandra served as the Assistant Register of Deeds for Humphrys County. Sandra was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star and a lifelong member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Old Reynoldsburgh Chapter. She wore many hats over the years and held various positions within the organization.

Sandra was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the United States as well as overseas. She did not, however, consider moving 17 times over the course of their marriage to be “traveling” and stongly reminded Jerry of this with each and every move. Above all, Sandra enjoyed spending time with her family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.Thursday, March 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Kevin Maney, officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.