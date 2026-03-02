Taylor Shae Baker

Taylor Shae Baker, 34, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, February 27, 2026, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born August 26, 1991, in Van Wert, to Steven Baker and Teresa Wood.

Taylor Shae Baker

He currently worked at Prestress Service Industries in Decatur, Indiana. Shae enjoyed gaming, working on cars, and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his fiance, Breea Tobias of Van Wert; his two sons, Tate and Jaxon Baker; his father and stepmother, Steve (Julie) Baker of Van Wert; his mother, Teresa Wood of Tennessee; a brother, Zach Baker of Convoy; step-siblings, Brittany Gardner of Lima, Kyley Gardner of Van Wert and Dylan Gardner of Van Wert, and Breea’s parents, Jenny Tobias and Steve Tobias.

Shae was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carlos and Cheryl Baker.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Services have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.