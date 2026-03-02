Trey’s Law legislation introduced

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Melanie Miller (R-Ashland) recently introduced “Trey’s Law,” legislation designed to strengthen protections for victims of sexual abuse and ensure perpetrators are held accountable for their crime.

Trey’s Law works to ensure that child victims of sexual abuse in Ohio cannot be silenced through nondisclosure or confidentiality agreements by making it clear that any agreement such as an employment contract, settlement agreement, or other arrangement that prohibits a person from speaking about sexual abuse is void and unenforceable.

State Representative Melanie Miller and State Representative Roy Klofpenstein. Photo submitted

“One in eight children in our country will experience some form of sexual abuse,” Representative Klopfenstein said. “Under no circumstances should an abuser be allowed to retraumatize a survivor by using a nondisclosure agreement to silence them and keep their story hidden.”

“No contract should ever be used to cover up criminal behavior,” Representative Miller said. “Trey’s Law ensures that those who commit abuse cannot rely on legal loopholes to escape accountability. Our responsibility is to protect children, stand for transparency, and allow survivors to share their stories without fear of repercussions.”

Trey’s Law is named after Trey Carlock, from Texas, who was a victim of child sexual abuse for over a decade at Kamp Kanakuk in southwest Missouri. According to Treyslaw.org, after Kamp Kanakuk director and serial sex offender, Pete Newman, was sentenced to three life terms in 2010, Trey pursued justice to hold others involved accountable through civil litigation. That process ended with a restrictive settlement agreement, which included a nondisclosure agreement, barring Trey from ever speaking about his abuse and Kanakuk’s role in it. Trey tragically died by suicide at the age of 28.

Similar legislation has been passed in Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, California, Missouri and has been introduced in numerous other states.

The bill will receive a number in the coming days, along with a House committee assignment.