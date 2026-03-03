Grant will expand non-profit research, grant seeking

The Brumback Library now offers access to the Candid database. A one year subscription was made possible through a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation. Van Wert independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Brumback Library has received grant funding from The Van Wert County Foundation to provide a one-year subscription to the Candid database, a premier resource for non-profit research and grant-seeking. Funding for the subscription was made possible through the Flickinger Memorial Trust and the Alspach Memorial Fund, administered by The Van Wert County Foundation.

Candid is a powerful database that helps nonprofits, community organizations, and individuals identify grant opportunities, research foundations, and strengthen fundraising efforts. Through this subscription, any patron can access Candid free of charge by visiting any of library’s six locations.

Patrons can access the resource while inside a library location by visiting the library’s website and navigating to the digital resources section, where Candid is listed alphabetically. Library staff are also available to assist patrons in getting started and making the most of the database.

“As someone who works daily to secure support for children and families, I know how essential strong, reliable research tools are,” said Bailey Carder, Chief Advancement Officer for The Marsh Foundation. “Having access to Candid through The Brumback Library will significantly strengthen my ability to identify mission-aligned funding opportunities and connect with funders and organizations I may not have otherwise discovered. Resources like this open doors to new partnerships and possibilities that can directly benefit our youth and families, as well as the broader community.”

“I am also excited about the training and educational tools available through Candid, which will provide valuable opportunities for continued professional growth and learning,” she added. “I am truly grateful The Brumback Library is investing in resources that support individuals and nonprofits as we work to better serve the communities we care about.”

This new resource reflects The Brumback Library’s ongoing commitment to supporting local nonprofits, entrepreneurs, and community members by providing access to high-quality research tools that might otherwise be cost-prohibitive.

The Brumback Library extends its sincere gratitude to The Van Wert County Foundation, the Flickinger Memorial Trust, and the Alspach Memorial Fund for their investment in strengthening the nonprofit and civic capacity of Van Wert County.

For more information, visit www.brumbacklib.org or stop by any Brumback Library location.