Meth bust…

An early morning traffic stop in Van Wert led to the discovery of suspected meth and one arrest. According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, it happened just after 5:30 this morning on N. Washington St. near Third St. Suspicious activity was noticed by the officer and the Van Wert Police K-9 was called to the scene. K-9 Nico made a positive alert and Cianan David Burnett, 28, of Van Wert, was observed taking items from his pocket and sticking it down the backside of his pants to try to conceal the items. A search was completed and a quarter pound of suspected meth was located. It was packaged for sale. Burnett is currently charged with possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine, both second degree felonies. He was taken to the Van Wert County Jail. VWPD photo