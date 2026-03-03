St. Mary’s doing kindergarten screening

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School is currently accepting kindergarten screening appointments for any child who will be five years of age by October 31, 2026 and lives in Van Wert County or the surrounding area.

Screening appointments can be set up for Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, between 3-5 p.m. by calling the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School Office at 419.238.5186 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Time slots are limited and are on a first come, first serve basis.

Children will be assessed using the Developmental Indicators for the Assessment of Learning, Fourth Edition (DIAL-4). The DIAL-4 program assesses children in the areas of speech and language, gross and fine motor skills, cognition, self-help, and social-emotional skills. The screening process usually takes about 45 minutes to an hour. The school administrator will be on site to review the results of the screening with you that day.

The assessment provides parents with an opportunity to see how your child(ren) is/are progressing in relationship to children of the same age in relation to skills necessary for kindergarten.

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School encourages the screening, even if you feel you may want to keep your child in pre-school another year due to their birth date or development.

St. Mary’s has been educating the students of greater Van Wert area since 1959. St. Mary’s is a fully accredited, non-public, charted school that meets all the Ohio Department of Education requirements. The school is an option for a Christ-centered education for children in grades kindergarten through sixth in Van Wert County. While adhering to the teachings of the Catholic Church, the school is open to children of all faiths.