Defendants appear for court hearings

VW independent staff

Eight criminal defendants appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Friday, February 27 and Wednesday, March 4. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

Anthony Bandolini, 36, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 18.

Terrance Landwehr, 27, of Cecil, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. April 15.

Probation/bond violations

Kaden Ballard, 24, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. He was released on electronic house arrest with a curfew and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. April 22.

Jeremy Cole, 35, of Celina, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and follow through with treatment. Sentencing was scheduled ofr 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.

Daniel Green, 50, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond by having police contact. A further hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10.

Plea changes

Dustin Adkins, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield requested a misdemeanor report and scheduled sentencing 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.

Gavyn Reichert, 19, of Wren, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He was then fined $100 and court costs and was ordered to forfeit the gun.

Time waiver

Devin Couch, 21, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 8. He’s charged with felonious assault, a second degree felony.