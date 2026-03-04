Heating assistance to end March 31

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio Department of Development and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission want to help alleviate the burden of costly energy bills this winter and keep more families warm.

From now through March 31, income-eligible Ohioans can receive one-time assistance with their home energy bill through the Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The Winter Crisis Program assists Ohioans facing service disconnection, those who have already been disconnected, individuals needing to establish new service, and those required to pay for a service transfer. It also supports households with 25 percent or less of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain service. Qualifying households must have a gross annual income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is $56,262.50.

If you need immediate assistance with your energy bills, contact Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s 24-hour appointment hotline at 419.219.4641 or visit our website www.nocac.org to schedule an appointment.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Copies of their most recent energy bills, if available

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

Proof of disability, if applicable

For more information about the Winter Crisis Program, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov.