Ohio banning SNAP sugary soda purchases

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Starting this fall, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Ohio won’t be able to use the food assistance benefits on sugary sodas.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved Ohio’s request to prohibit the purchase of sugary carbonated drinks through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The request was part of the state’s ongoing efforts to push Ohioans to make healthier choices and to prioritize good nutrition. The change will become effective on October 1.

“This waiver that we requested and received through the USDA is a meaningful step toward better health outcomes for Ohioans on food assistance,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. “Today’s news is a result of Governor DeWine asking us to work with experts in nutrition, public health, and food access to find practical solutions that help Ohioans make healthier choices.”

Specifically, the waiver restricts the use of SNAP benefits for purchasing beverages that list sugar, corn syrup, high-fructose corn syrup, or similar caloric sweeteners as the primary ingredient—or as the second ingredient if the first is carbonated water.

The proposal was based on recommendations from a working group convened by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in June 2025.

Over three months, the group evaluated a wide range of data and expert input, including the impact of nutrition on children’s health, the history and purpose of SNAP, retail logistics, and implementation feasibility.

The working group noted that many health experts agree that many sugary drinks are widely recognized as having little to no nutritional value and are linked to chronic health conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension.

The group recommended a clear and simple definition of restricted beverages to support ease of implementation for retailers and to ensure that SNAP recipients can easily understand what is and is not eligible for purchase.

With the waiver now approved, ODJFS has begun the early stages of the work necessary to prohibit the sale of sugary carbonated drinks through SNAP. In the coming weeks and months, the agency will communicate changes related to the waiver—with both retailers and SNAP recipients.