Sonja Kay Knittle

Sonja Kay Knittle, 83, of Van Wert passed away Wednesday morning, March 4, 2026, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

She was born on November 27, 1942, in Van Wert, the daughter of the late James Richard Ford and Alice Hope (Wilcox) Ford. On August 11, 1963, she married Gordon “Gordie” L. Knittle who survives of Van Wert.

Sonja Knittle

Sonja was the beloved mother of two sons, Aaron Knittle of Ohio City and Jeff Knittle (Kelly Pollock) of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Jestin Knittle, Danielle Knittle and Ashley (Nick) Miller; three brothers, Donald R. Ford of Van Wert, Clyde E. (Jean) Ford of Crossville, Tennessee, and James C. Ford of Van Wert and one sister, Julia Ford of Carrollton, Texas.

She was a 1960 graduate of Van Wert High School and babysat for over 35 years for various Van Wert families. Sonja was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church and enjoyed being a Red Cross Volunteer at the Van Wert County Hospital. She was also a former member of the Phi Beta Pi Sorority and was a Washington Elementary School Volunteer.

Funeral services for Sonja will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Calvary Evangelical Church with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating, with calling hours at the church at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Visitation hours will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral and Cremation Services, Van Wert.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association, the American Heart Association or Calvary Evangelical Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.