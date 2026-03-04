Van Wert makes big jump in micropolitan rankings

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert has been named a Top 25 Micropolitan Community in the United States by Site Selection magazine, marking a dramatic rise from last year, when the city was tied for 70th in the rankings.

The annual rankings, released in the magazine’s March, 2026 issue, track new and expanded corporate facility projects across the country using the Conway Projects Database. To qualify, projects must meet at least one of three criteria: a minimum $1 million capital investment, the creation of at least 20 new jobs, or the addition of 20,000 square feet of new space.

Van Wert recorded four qualifying corporate facility projects in 2025, earning a tie for 25th place nationally among 543 micropolitan areas — defined as cities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 that cover at least one county. Being recognized as a Top 25 Micropolitan community places Van Wert on a national radar used by corporate decision-makers evaluating expansion and relocation opportunities.

“This Top 25 ranking is a milestone, but it’s not the finish line,” said Brent Stevens, Executive Director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation. “We are seeing increased momentum across multiple sectors. The recent data center announcement has generated significant investor interest in Van Wert County — from housing developers and retailers to service providers and suppliers looking to support future growth. That level of attention reinforces what we already know: Van Wert is positioned for sustained, strategic expansion.

“There is more growth to come,” he added.

Van Wert’s ranking places it among strong company statewide. Ohio communities dominated the micropolitan rankings, with Findlay (No. 2), Wooster (No. 3), Fremont (No. 4), and Tiffin (No. 5) all finishing in the top five. In total, 20 Ohio micropolitan communities placed in the Top 100, collectively attracting 114 projects.

The state of Ohio also ranked third nationally for total corporate facility projects, with 467 qualifying projects in 2025.